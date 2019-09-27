SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has the highest rates of reported domestic violence out of any city in the state of Washington.

To combat the epidemic, KREM 2 and other local media outlets will be airing a powerful documentary, 'End the Violence,' simultaneously on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

The documentary follows Nichole, a woman who suffered intense abuse at the hands of her partner for 16 years. After living in fear, she tried to leave - and was nearly killed by her partner.

Now, Nichole is no longer silent. She hopes to help others by talking about her experiences in 'End the Violence.'

Watch 'End the Violence' Monday on KREM 2, and together we can work to end this epidemic.

To learn more, visit endtheviolencespokane.org.

RELATED: How domestic violence is prosecuted in Washington state

RELATED: CTE linked with violence in many professional athletes