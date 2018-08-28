COLORADO SPRINGS — A close call for a reporter and photographer at a Colorado Springs television station was caught on camera Tuesday morning.

The crew from the ABC affiliate, KRDO, was doing a live report about a deadly shooting near Memorial Park when a car plowed through crime scene tape and hit their live truck, according to a Facebook post from the station.

That post said reporter Krystal Story and photographer Pete Miller were both OK.

A crew from KKTV, the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs, was also at the scene and witnessed the incident.

In a report on Facebook their reporter Kyla Galer said "it [the road] was very obviously blocked off" and had been for hours. She said they heard the engine rev and then the vehicle sped through the crime scene.

A police cruiser was also hit, but everyone is OK.

KRDO reported that the driver was arrested and faces charges for careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a license.

