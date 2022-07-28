Real ID required in 2023 to fly out of Spokane International

Starting May 3, 2023, passengers must have a Real ID to board their flight at Spokane International Airport.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington passengers will soon be required to present a Real ID to fly out of the Spokane International Airport.

Starting May 3, 2023, passengers must have the new enhanced ID to board their flight.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for ID cards and state-issued driver's licenses to travel by air or while visiting certain federal facilities.

Travelers will need a Real ID to access an airport security checkpoint, U.S. border crossings, and secure federal facilities like military facilities.

However, you can still fly with an ID card if you have any of the following:

Permanent Resident Card (Green Card)

U.S. Military ID

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

Foreign Passport

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

Enhanced Driver License (EDL)

Enhanced Identification Card (EID)

A standard driver's license or ID card will work for other U.S. travel like driving in Washington, across state lines or riding a train. People can still access federal facilities like courts, Social Security offices, national parks, and health care facilities with a standard driver's license or ID.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.