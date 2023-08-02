WSU breaks ground for new agriculture building

The research conducted at the center will focus on the sustainability and profitability of agriculture in the Pacific Northwest.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Washington State University (WSU) have broken ground for a new agricultural research building in Pullman.

The new building will host approximately 15 ARS and 15 WSU scientists to conduct research. The research conducted at the center will focus on the sustainability and profitability of agriculture in the Pacific Northwest.

The partnership with the ARS and WSU began in 1931. Federal officials and school executives joined the population on the day of the groundbreaking. Senator Patty Murray and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack were there for the ceremony.

“Robust and innovative agricultural research is a requisite to confronting many of the challenges we are facing, from feeding a growing world population and improving farming practices, to tackling the effects of a changing climate,” Vilsack said.

Once completed, the space will be shared by WSU researchers and federal researchers. The goal of the research is to benefit farmers, agricultural businesses and the public. Scientists will focus on: Wheat Health, Genetics, and Quality; Grain Legume Genetics and Physiology; Northwest Sustainable Agroecosystems; and Plant Germplasm Introduction and Testing.

