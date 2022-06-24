Spokane Diocese supports supreme court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, locals show up to protest

In anticipation of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Planned Parenthood has already been making preparations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — While abortion will remain legal in Washington, that doesn't mean the state won't see impacts from today's landmark ruling.

Pro-choice activists, including Planned Parenthood, have started to gather outside the Thomas Foley United States federal courthouse in Spokane. They are rallying against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In anticipation for this change, Planned Parenthood has already been making preparations. The organization is now making sure it is ready to receive patients from out of state, including Idaho just 30 minutes away. In addition to securing additional resources and staff to provide services, Planned Parenthood is also working to clearly communicate what rights patients have in Washington state.

"So, really wanting to make sure that we can accept those patients and making sure that we have providers ready and abortion navigators ready and just be able to fund that service for people whether they need lodging, travel stipends or childcare whenever making sure that we can help that need," Planned Parenthood Public Affairs Manager Sarah Dixit said.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho also has a hospitality fund designed to help support travel costs for people who will need to travel long distances for abortion services. The fund covers items such as lodging, gas and meals.

On the other hand, Washington state bishops are commending the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Bishop Thomas Daly with the Spokane Diocese believes this change is hopeful for our nation.

As for the next steps, he says the church will continue its efforts in supporting mothers during and after their pregnancy, along with pointing them to resources and programs the Diocese already has in place.

"It falls upon the church to be very clear and very supportive of women who may find themselves in a crisis pregnancy or may feel they have no other options," Daly said. "To show that we will be there to support that woman, that mom with the child not just during the time of pregnancy, but beyond."

He went on to say this is a decision they've been praying for. Now that it's come to fruition, he says important for the church to be compassionate and makes sure their actions match their words.







KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.