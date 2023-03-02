Washington public bathrooms rank among the worst in the United States, survey says

When broken down nationally, public bathrooms in Wyoming were ranked as the worst in the U.S., followed closely by Washington.

WASHINGTON — Love them or hate them, you can't ignore them.

A recent survey ranked Washington public bathrooms as the 15th worst in the U.S., according to a recent survey by the Lavatory Lab, a non-profit that investigates the human dimensions of bathroom technologies.

On the survey, 3,000 participants across the U.S. were asked to rank public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1-10. Participants rated their public bathrooms with a score of 5.2 out of 10.

When broken down nationally, public bathrooms in Wyoming were ranked as the worst in the U.S. with a rate of 3.5 out of 10, followed closely by Washington residents, who scored their public bathrooms 4.8 out of 10.

According to the survey, public bathrooms in Washington came in as 15th worst overall. However, reviews from residents of Vermont and Maine were very positive and ranked their public bathrooms at 8 out of 10.

Participants attributed the low score toward their public bathrooms due to the lack of cleanliness, lack of privacy and lack of supplies, including toilet paper.

Participants said it's not uncommon to encounter a bathroom that looks like it hasn't been cleaned since the Wild West, and the infamous 'bathroom odor.'

When it comes to the lack of privacy, participants said there's often a fine line between "just enough privacy" and "none at all." Some survey participants mentioned as an example the ubiquitous gap at the bottom of the stall door that allows everyone in the bathroom to see their shoes is uncomfortable.

Participants also said in the survey that public toilets can be a source of constant frustration as some restrooms even feature toilets with dual-flush systems, which can be confusing for those who are used to a traditional flush.

