Washington and Idaho politicians react to news of Texas school shooting

A number of Washington and Idaho politicians, including governors Jay Inslee and Brad Little, shared their reactions to the recent tragedy.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington and Idaho leaders and other agencies have been showing their support for families in light of the tragic shooting that took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

18 children and three adults were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.

The support for Uvalde families is widespread. Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted this evening:

Our country is grieving the victims of today's horrific school shooting in Texas. As a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking. The families and all those affected will be strengthened by our prayers as they cope with this awful tragedy.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted this afternoon:

This cannot be what normal looks like in America. Trudi and I are devastated with the news of yet another violent tragedy. Our hearts are with the victims' families and community of Uvalde.

In just the last hour, Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal released the following statement on the shooting tonight:

I will pray for the families who lost their children today, and I will pray that every parent, guardian, and grandparent in our nation will make the impactful decision to remove or secure deadly firearms within their home. There is simply no debate: Our homes are safer when there are no guns inside them.

Washington's congressional leaders are also offering their support to the Uvalde community. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers posted a series of tweets about the Texas shooting.

Anxiously waiting for more information on the school shooting in TX. My heart is with the families & entire community. As a mom, I think about dropping my own kids off at school. Schools must be safe places for learning, for our children to reach their full potential, & thrive.

Rodgers added that schools must be a safe place for learning and for children to reach their full potential.

Washington Senator Patty Murray is also responding to the horrific shooting. In a statement, the senator said:

Children gunned down in their classrooms, lives cut short and families shattered. How many more lives have to be lost and how much more heartbreak must we suffer before my Republican colleagues wake up to what the majority of Americans have known for years? Gun safety laws save lives.

The Pullman Police Department tweeted a photo with a heart around Uvalde.

