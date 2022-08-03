Veterans Memorial Golf Course suffers $110,000 in damages after fire overnight

According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, the fire started in an unoccupied 100-by-30 foot storage unit.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course on East Rees Avenue.

According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, at 1:49 a.m., units were dispatched after receiving reports that visible flames could be seen and large embers were seen coming down.

Initial units found the fire burning in an unoccupied 100-by-30 foot storage unit, which had partially collapsed, located west of the course's club house.

Under a defensive approach, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 2:12 a.m. Crews remained on scene until a little after 4 a.m. to clean up the area.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated property and content losses are valued at $110,000.

