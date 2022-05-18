Child found dead in Whitman County swimming pool

Deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax and Endicott Fire Departments responded to the report at a residence outside of Endicott early Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENDICOTT, Wash. — A toddler was found dead in an older unused concrete swimming pool on Tuesday in Whitman County.

According to a statement from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning of a two-year-old child at a house near Colfax.

Deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax and Endicott Fire Departments responded to the report at a residence outside of Endicott early Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, reports indicate that the two-year-old girl was outside playing with siblings when she went missing. After about 15 minutes she was discovered unresponsive in an older unused concrete swimming pool that was not in use.

The girl was found in less than two feet of residual standing water. Family members and emergency crews attempted life-saving the girl at the scene and during transport to a nearby hospital. She was later pronounced dead at Whitman Community Hospital.

Whitman County deputies haven't released the cause and death of the child as they continue investigating the incident.