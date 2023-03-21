Spokane mental health counselor accused of using personal information to view patient's OnlyFans

Darren V. Rose allegedly used information he learned from his patient during a counseling session to view her OnlyFans account without her knowledge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County mental health counselor is facing allegations of misconduct after he allegedly used a patient's personal information to view her OnlyFans account without her knowledge.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Secretary of Health charged Darren Vernon Rose with unprofessional conduct related to the allegations. His conduct reportedly violates several Washington state laws, including sexual misconduct.

According to court documents, Rose began working with Mindful Support Services in April 2022. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, Rose had two telehealth counseling sessions with a patient. At the Aug. 5 session, the patient logged on using her TikTok screen name.

During that session, the patient reportedly told Rose that she "engages in an alternative lifestyle," including having an OnlyFans account.

The next day, Rose subscribed to the patient's OnlyFans account. He was able to find her account by using the information she used to sign into the telehealth session the day before, according to documents. Rose then viewed the content his patient shared on her page.

Court documents state the patient did not give Rose permission to view her OnlyFans account as part of her treatment, nor did she discuss having Rose look at her account.

DOH found Rose committed unprofessional conduct, violating one Revised Code of Washington (RCW) and two Washington Administrative Codes (WAC). Specifically, the department alleges Rose violated WAC 246-16-100(3)(b), which states, "A health care provider shall not use health care information to contact the patient, client or key party for the purpose of engaging in sexual misconduct."

The allegations against Rose were filed on Feb. 17, 2023. A DOH spokesperson told KREM 2 Rose asked for an extension to respond to the allegations, which he was granted. He now has until April 22 to respond.

Once Rose responds, DOH will have 30 days to send a scheduling notice for a hearing.

