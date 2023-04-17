Spokane announces Annual Bike Swap for spring 2023

Participants can swap, sell, donate and buy bikes from around the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Annual Bike Swap is gearing back up in the Inland Northwest this spring.

On April 22, the city of Spokane will host the Spokane Bike Swap and Expo at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Participants can swap, sell, donate and buy bikes from around the Inland Northwest.

There will be prize drawings, free kid's helmets (while supplies last), a city cycling class and more on the expo grounds. The main event is the Bike Corral, which will have bikes for swap, sale and more.

People interested in selling a bike can register online here. Bike registration is also $5 and will be waived if the bike is being donated. The Spokane Bike Expo is also asking for kid's bikes for donation.

The Spokane Bike Swap has $5 admission but is free for kids 12 and under. There will also be free parking at the venue.

For more on the event check out their website here.

