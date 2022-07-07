Sorority to pay University of Washington students $250K

“This sorority took advantage of students, charging them thousands of dollars for housing they could not access or use,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

SEATTLE — A sorority accused of charging University of Washington students for housing they couldn’t stay in during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will pay more than $250,000 in refunds.

The Washington state Attorney General’s Office announced the consent decree Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported.

Early last year, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office sued Tennessee-based Alpha Omicron Pi, or AOII, accusing the sorority of violating emergency regulations by charging University of Washington members housing fees even as students couldn’t stay in the sorority’s Greek Row house.

“This sorority took advantage of students, charging them thousands of dollars for housing they could not access or use,” Ferguson said in a statement.

AOII continues to deny wrongdoing in the consent decree. A lawyer for the organization didn’t provide comment Wednesday.