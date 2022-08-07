Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minutes

Models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet (6.1 meters) of water, and reach parts of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay and Alki Point within three minutes, The Seattle Times reported .

“Three to five minutes is all that separates a seismic event from the arrival of tsunami waves,” Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said Thursday during a news conference on the Seattle waterfront. “Which is why we do this research now so everyone is aware of it, so our local state government is aware of it, and we can start to prepare and plan and take all precautions necessary.”