Regional Veteran Affairs Director to visit Spokane to discuss PACT ACT

Starting on Nov. 8, 2022, veterans can request appointments or screenings to qualify for benefits under the PACT ACT.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Veteran's Affairs (VA) Regional Director, Pritz Navaratnasingam, is coming to Spokane on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 to discuss new PACT ACT developments.

The PACT ACT is a new law expanding and adding more benefits for qualified veterans. The VA regional director will be joined by Dr. Evan Krasner, Chief of Primary Care for Veterans at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

According to the VA, over 13,000 veterans screened by VA physicians had concerns about possible exposure to environmental hazards like toxic waste. Veterans who were possibly exposed to and affected by these hazards during military service are qualified to receive extended benefits.

Veterans who qualify for the PACT ACT program must answer questions from the veteran's primary care physician during routine checkups. The questions asked are based on the veteran's time in the military. According to the VA, the screening will help veterans get more benefits for their time in the service.

"In addition to helping VA provide additional medical services to veterans enrolled in VA care, the screenings provide an opportunity for the Veterans Health Administration to make referrals to the Veterans Benefits Administration to "see if they can qualify for even more [benefits]," Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said Oct. 19 during a press call with reporters.

Starting in Nov. 8, 2022, veterans can request appointments or screenings to qualify for benefits under the PACT ACT. Director Navaratnasingam's visit to the Spokane area is to help veterans gain access to the new program, and receive the new benefits for their time in service.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.