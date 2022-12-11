Project ID looking for new home

The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home. This is because they'll have to pay about $5471 a month starting next year, almost double what they pay now.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent.

But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization.

Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current home is a 13,000 square foot former movie theater on pacific avenue.

Right now they currently pay $3331 a month. That includes property taxes, insurance, and amenities like snow removal.

But starting next year, they'll have to pay about $5471 a month just in rent. That monthly rent's expected to increase more than $1000 every year after.

This does not include insurance or property taxes. Project ID's executive director says this isn't feasible for them.

Brad Dawson has a brother in Project ID. He first brought his brother Marcus to Project ID six years ago.

Since then, Brad says Marcus's confidence has been at an all-time high.

So, when Brad heard that project ID was in danger of shutting down, he started a gofundme page.

"Well I hope it stays open for years to come. Because the Spokane community of special needs people is underserved. I think they need an outlet and having this place is an outlet," said Dawson.

Project ID executive director Bob Hutchinson says it's not only Brad that's stepped in to help.

Since he made the news of the rent increase public, he's received an overwhelming amount of support from outside community members and area churches.

"Worst case scenario is we're no longer able to exist. But I also believe in the Spokane community. And people of Spokane are so generous," said Hutchinson.

But even with the support, Hutchinson says there's no way Project ID can continue operating in their current space.

The building's ending its five-year lease at the end of next month.

Hutchinson said, "I find it sad for us to look at leaving that behind. But we will make another space that will make it great."

When Hutchinson offered to raise his current rent by 20 percent, his landlord Jessey Nagra told him that wasn't enough and his rent has to abide by the fair market rental value.

In a statement to KREM 2, landlord Jessey Nagra said quote, "The tenant has received a hugely discounted rate and our offer was still a lot less than I would list it on the market for, and a lot less than what they obligated to pay in order to renew the lease."

Even with their unclear future, Project ID board president Joshua Simmons says no matter what, Project ID will always be there for people.

"That we have no doubt that we will be around. And so for our members we're going to be here for you, we love you. A building may change, but the purpose and love will be around forever," said Simmons.

Hutchinson says he hopes to ask his landlord to give him until march to move out of their building.

He says that over the next several weeks, he'll also ask different churches and school districts if they can use those spaces.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.