No Child Left Inside program receives $6.7 million for outdoor projects toward youth education

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Washington program awarded $6.7 million to more than 90 projects across the state to expand outdoor recreation and education opportunities for underserved youth in the state.

The No Child Left Inside (NCLI) grant program, which is given out by the Washington State Parks and Recreations Commission, will give more than $6.7 million to 92 outdoor recreation and education projects across the state, The program will also provide more than $6.8 million in matching resources from grant recipients.

These grants will support more than 47,000 kids, aged five to 18 and provide 1.8 million hours of vital time in nature.

“The No Child Left Inside grant program is once again providing opportunities to under-served youth to have more young Washingtonians experience the outdoors, learn about the world around them and apply this understanding to improve themselves and their communities," Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Here are some statistics on the children and teens who will benefit from the NCLI grant cycle:

83% are eligible for free-and-reduced-priced school meals

69% are youth of color

25% are youth with a disability

18% are English-language learners

During this cycle, NCLI received the highest number of grant applications in the program’s history, reviewing 174 submissions and $12.3 million in requests. The program also received the highest amount of funding requested and awarded since the program started.

Many of the successful applicants have begun their projects. Projects are expected to wrap up in June 2025. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office will be accepting new applications in August 2024.

