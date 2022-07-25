Police: Woman dies after falling into canal in Grant County trying to rescue dog

The woman became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip, Grant County Sheriff's Office said.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A Moses Lake woman died Sunday afternoon after falling into an irrigation canal in the Royal City area.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, at approximately 12:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies and fire and rescue staff responded to a drowning rescue in an irrigation canal.

According to the statement, witnesses told the Grant County Sheriff's Office that a woman was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. She went under the water and did not resurface.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado from Moses Lake.

The turbulence in a plunge pool trapped Delgado, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Police notified the woman's family, and Grant County staff are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of the woman's death.

The dog did not survive.

Grant County deputies, Royal Slope Fire & Rescue, AMR Grant County, and AirLift Northwest staff assisted in the rescue about three miles east of Royal City on Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.