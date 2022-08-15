2 people dead in Moses Lake after trailer fire

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the bodies of two people, who are believed to be the occupants living in the trailer.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people have died after an early morning fire in a trailer near Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews with Fire District No. 5 were called to a fire in the Cougar Campers RV Park in the area of Wheeler east of Moses Lake on Monday morning at around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fifth-wheel travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, they found the bodies of two people, who are believed to be the occupants living in the trailer.

Grant County officials are investigating the cause of the fire and are working to perform autopsies to verify the identity of the two people.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

