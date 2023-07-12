Lego Store location could be coming to River Park Square

A building permit filed with the city is still in review and has not yet been approved, so no open date is confirmed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new Lego Store could be coming downtown to River Park Square.

Building permit records filed with the city of Spokane show the Lego Store filed for a spot on the River Park Square street front shops. The permit itself is still in review and has not yet been approved, so no open date is confirmed.

The permit filed with the City of Spokane shows several changes will be made to the unit. These include possible renovations for the interior of the store for display shelving and electrical and mechanical fixtures. The proposed store would fill a vacant street front unit on Main Avenue.

According to the permit, the project would cost about $590,000.

