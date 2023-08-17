Leavenworth reveals artist lineup for annual Oktoberfest celebration

The fair will also have more vendors, food and beer this year, including a fairground with a 62-foot-tall Ferris Wheel.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce released its entertainment lineup ahead of the city's annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Leavenworth's Oktoberfest festival is scheduled for Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14 in Leavenworth's Bavarian Village. The fair will also have more vendors, food and beer this year, including a fairground with a 62-foot-tall Ferris Wheel.

2023 Entertainment Lineup:

Happy Hour Oktoberfestband winners of a 2022 European Enterprise Award.

winners of a 2022 European Enterprise Award. Pech und Schwefel from Austria, a band that rocks the biggest folk festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations in the world, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Austria and Germany.

from Austria, a band that rocks the biggest folk festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations in the world, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Austria and Germany. Michael Stoessl sings in five languages and performs traditional Bavarian, Slowenian, and Austrian folk music, as well as professional yodeling.

sings in five languages and performs traditional Bavarian, Slowenian, and Austrian folk music, as well as professional yodeling. Manuela Horn the "Yodelin Queen", will be at Oktoberfest for multiple weekends.

Other bands scheduled to make an appearance include:

Smilin Scandinavians

AlpenFolk

Bavarian Beer Garden Band

Ted Lunka Polka Band

Lyle Schaefer Band

Leavenworth Alphorns

The full lineup for Leavenworth festivities is available on their website.

