Lincoln Heights neighborhood council to discuss Chick-fil-A in council meeting

According to the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council, Carol Tomsic, a realtor will speak on behalf of the client who wants to build a Chick-fil-A.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new push for the South Hill Chick-fil-A will be heard in front of the Lincoln Heights neighborhood council.

During its Tuesday night council meeting, realtor Christopher Bell will speak to the council about a current lease between his client and Chick-fil-A at 29th and Regal Street..

Back in December, Spokane Planning and Economic Development rejected the proposal for a Chick-fil-A on South Hill. They said the location could not fit the additional 100 parking spaces proposed in the application.

"Our council stands behind the denial of a deviation on the parking spaces," said Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council Chair Carol Tomsic.

The council will discuss the Chick-fil-A location at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, during their council meeting.

For more information, click here.

