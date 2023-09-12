Governor of Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture to visit Olympia

Gov. Motohiko Saito and Gov. Jay Inslee will celebrate the region's long-running relationship with Washington state and discuss economic opportunities.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia will soon receive a visit from Japanese Gov. Motohiko Saito to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the relationship between Washington and Hyogo Prefecture.

Gov. Motohiko Saito and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will celebrate the region's long-running relationship during the visit. The two will also talk about economic opportunities and clean energy projects, such as Washington's push to decarbonize air travel and Hyogo Prefecture's floating solar panels.

Gov. Inslee and Gov. Saito will lead the meeting between the officials and several other organizations, including the Washington State Women's Commission. The goal is to keep mutual exchanges in business, culture and education open to both states.

Both regions recently faced heavy natural disasters. Eastern Washington is still recovering from the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires while tropical storms caused heavy damage in Hyogo Prefecture and the rest of Japan.

Washington state and Hyogo Prefecture first began their sister-state relationship in 1963.

