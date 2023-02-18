Gonzaga student killed in car crash near Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash. — An early Saturday morning crash on I-90 claimed the life a Gonzaga University student.
In an email sent by GU President Thayne McCulloh, students were informed about the death of Diego Garza,18, of Lakewood, Wash.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday about ten miles east of Ritzville.
According President McCulloch's email, Garza was a junior in his first year at Gonzaga and was studying business administration.
He went on to say Mission and Ministry will provide a space to grieve starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the University Chapel.
A community-wide prayer service is also scheduled for noon in the University Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
