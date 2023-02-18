x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Washington

Gonzaga student killed in car crash near Ritzville

Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh informed students about the death of Diego Garza, 18, in an email Saturday.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — An early Saturday morning crash on I-90 claimed the life a Gonzaga University student. 

In an email sent by GU President Thayne McCulloh, students were informed about the death of Diego Garza,18, of Lakewood, Wash. 

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday about ten miles east of Ritzville.  

According President McCulloch's email, Garza was a junior in his first year at Gonzaga and was studying business administration. 

He went on to say Mission and Ministry will provide a space to grieve starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the University Chapel.

A community-wide prayer service is also scheduled for noon in the University Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 21. 

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

$754.6 million Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in Auburn

Before You Leave, Check This Out