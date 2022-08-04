Northern leopard frogs leaping back into the wild in Grant County

The northern leopard frogs will be raised under the care of biologists in the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Northern leopard frogs are endangered Washington species. But, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) scientists gathered tadpoles from the Potholes Reservoir in the Columbia Basin Wildlife area and took them to the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park (NTWP) to raise them.

In the hands of NTWP, the tadpoles will be raised to fully grown frogs. During this time, the frogs will be kept under close observation. The frogs will be observed closely to make sure they are growing healthy and are ready to be released.

There’s a reason why these frogs are so important.

In a video accompanying the press release, Emily Grabowsky, northern leopard frog biologist for the WFDW said, “Amphibians are a really indicator species since they can absorb things through their skin and rely on water. If amphibians are doing poorly, that often means something is going on with the ecosystem that we can improve.”

The frogs will be released later this month at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. Biologists hope this project will help give the frogs a head start as they make their way through the wild.

