KEWU to go off air after 73 years

The station will hold a grand finale celebration featuring EWU jazz musicians to celebrate its 73-year run.

CHENEY, Wash — Eastern Washington University (EWU) announced they will close the long-running radio station KEWU-FM by the end of 2023.

The university will hold a grand finale celebration featuring EWU jazz musicians to celebrate the station's 73-year run. According to EWU, the move has the support of program faculty and university administrators.

KEWU will continue its programming with jazz each day. For the station's last day, a pre-recorded jazz finale will play featuring the EWU Jazz Ensemble.

The station was run by a mixture of EWU faculty, students and other radio staff. EWU hopes to look to other broadcast opportunities in the future, like podcasting.

KEWU began as a freeform student station in 1970. It shifted in 1986 to playing straight ahead jazz ̶ such as big band, swing and bop - as well as the modern and smooth contemporary jazz. KEWU also hosted local artists in their show.

