Dolly Parton visits Washington to celebrate Imagination Library

As part of the celebration, children from birth to age five can now register to receive one free book every month from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton visited Washington on Tuesday to commemorate her Imagination Library.

Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed Aug. 15, “Imagination Library of Washington Day” in celebration of the program. As part of the celebration, children from birth to age five can now register to receive one free book every month from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

A big THANK YOU to Governor Jay Inslee and Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck for declaring today as the Imagination Library... Posted by Imagination Library of Washington on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The event was held at the Imagination Library of Washington. Dolly Parton hosted a fireside chat and held a small performance for attendees. The Imagination Library of Washington posted a live stream of the event on their Facebook page.

Currently, more than 70,000 kids in Washington are enrolled in the Imagination Library free book program. More than 1.6 million books have been gifted to children around the state since the program began in Washington.

“We welcome the great Dolly Parton to celebrate our statewide program and promote registration for our youngest learners into the Imagination Library," said Gov. Jay Inslee. "It is important to get high-quality books to children from a young age and ensure that their families, and their unique races, ethnicities and identities are well-represented among the selection of books.”

Dolly Parton's father inspired the Imagination Library. The program now reaches five different countries and more than 200 million books were gifted worldwide.

To enroll in the free book program, click here.

