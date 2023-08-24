DOJ awards SPD, Spokane County $2.3 million to improve criminal justice system, 'combat juvenile delinquency'

The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County received three grants from the DOJ. The funds will be used to improve technology, increase officer safety and more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County and the Spokane Police Department (SPD) recently received grant money to make improvements to their resources, technology and personnel safety.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Spokane County and SPD more than $2.3 million in grants. The grants are intended to be used to "improve the functioning of the criminal justice system, combat juvenile delinquency, and assist victims of violent crime."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, the funding for these grants was awarded through Byrne Discretionary Grants Program. Spokane County received a $500,000 grant, while the Spokane Police Department received $1,817,000.

Spokane agencies plan on using the funding to get new aircraft for the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU), replace old equipment, increase officer safety and increase resources for domestic violence victims.

“It is critical that we work together – with our federal, state, and local partners to keep our communities safe and strong. The citizens of Spokane County deserve nothing less," said Eastern Washington District U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “These latest grant awards demonstrate the federal government’s continued commitment to ensuring the justice system is keeping up with technological advances, while maintaining the overall goal of decreasing crime and supporting those who fall victim to it.

"Right here in Eastern Washington, these funds fall in line with my Office’s Safe Home Safe Community Initiative, which focuses on curbing gun violence by removing firearms unlawfully possessed by individuals with a track record of violent crime and domestic violence – these efforts protect victims, law enforcement, and the entire community,” Waldref said.

More information on the funding can be found here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.