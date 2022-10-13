Cheney police chief announces resignation

Cheney police chief John Hensley announced his plans to resign after more than 11 years in the position.

CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role.

Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief.

Mayor Grover has not specified why Hensley is resigning.

Hensley has served in the role of Cheney police chief since 2011. He also has 40 years of law enforcement experience in other cities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

