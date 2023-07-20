Medical examiner confirms cause, manner of Spokane climber's death

According to the medical examiner, Earl Dawes Eddy died from a heart attack caused by high blood pressure.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's office has released the cause and manner of death of a Spokane climber who was found dead on Mount Rainier.

According to the medical examiner's office, Earl Dawes Eddy III died from "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease." Essentially, his cause of death was high blood pressure that caused plaque build up in the arteries, which led to a heart attack due to lack of oxygen.

Eddy's manner of death was determined to be natural.

Eddy's body was found in a crevasse at Mount Rainier on June 9. He was climbing Mount Rainier for the 50th time to celebrate his 80th birthday. Crews searched for Eddy for six days before a tour group found his body in a crevasse. During the search, no signs of body heat were found.

Eddy was 80 years old at the time of death. He was considered a local legend in the Spokane climbing community. At one point, Eddy was once the oldest man to summit Mount Everest.

