Boeing donates $5 million to WSU for student success center

PULLMAN, Mich. — Washington State University announced a $5 million investment from The Boeing Company to establish a new student success center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture on WSU’s Pullman campus, as reported by our news partner, the Columbia Basin Herald.

“The impact of this generous commitment from Boeing is incalculable, accelerating the Voiland College’s ambitious plan to modernize its facilities to meet the current and future needs of WSU’s engineering and design students,” said WSU system president Kirk Schulz in the release. “We are grateful for Boeing’s remarkable investment and look forward to the Boeing Center for Student Success having a lasting impact on the academic experience and careers for generations of Voiland College students.”

The Boeing Center for Student Success will occupy an entire floor within the college’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall, currently in design, from which it will provide access to mentoring, tutoring, advising, and career services to benefit the college’s 4,600 students.

Fundraising continues for Schweitzer Engineering Hall with a goal to break ground on the first building in 2024.

The gift from Boeing represents the latest chapter in a long-standing partnership between Boeing and WSU that has spanned more than half a century. Boeing’s cumulative investments of nearly $30 million have advanced a variety of academic, research, and service initiatives system-wide, making Boeing the largest corporate supporter of WSU over the years. Boeing is also consistently among the leading employers of Voiland College graduates.

“Washington State University has been a valued Boeing partner for more than 55 years,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes in the release. “We are excited about WSU’s plans to develop an engineering facility for the 21st century, and are thrilled to contribute to the education of up-and-coming engineers in Washington for many years to come.”