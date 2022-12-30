Police confirm body found in Yakima River to be missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia

Lucian had been reported missing since Sept. 10, 2022, where he was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department confirmed in a press release that a body recovered from the Yakima River is 5-year old Lucian Munguia, who has been reported missing since Sept. 10, 2022.

Lucian was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the boy walked away from his parents and was last seen heading southeast from the park's parking lot.

On Dec. 30, detectives recovered the skeletal remains from the Yakima River and documented the scene before an autopsy was conducted.

According to police, based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner's office were able to determine that the remains belonged to Lucian. Police say that there is no indication of criminal acts that led to Lucian's death.

Yakima police say they will provide additional details of DNA testing once the results are available.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

