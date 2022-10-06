WSP looking for missing Indigenous teen

Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora is a missing teen from Omak. They have brown eyes and brown hair, are 5'2'' feet tall and weigh 140 pounds.

OMAK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk Indigenous teen from Omak.

According to the Missing and Murder Indigenous Woman Facebook page, 17-year-old Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora from Omak has been missing since April 2022. They have been missing since April 2022.

Kit is described as Native American-White, has brown eyes and brown hair, stands approximately 5'2" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If you have any information about 'Kit' Mora's whereabouts, contact the Okanagan County Sheriff's Office at 1 (509) 422 7200 and reference case number K224101.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.