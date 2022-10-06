x
Washington

WSP looking for missing Indigenous teen

Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora is a missing teen from Omak. They have brown eyes and brown hair, are 5'2'' feet tall and weigh 140 pounds.
Credit: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA
Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora.

OMAK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk Indigenous teen from Omak.

According to the Missing and Murder Indigenous Woman Facebook page, 17-year-old Esmeralda 'Kit' Nelson Mora from Omak has been missing since April 2022. They have been missing since April 2022.

Kit is described as Native American-White, has brown eyes and brown hair, stands approximately 5'2" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If you have any information about 'Kit' Mora's whereabouts, contact the Okanagan County Sheriff's Office at 1 (509) 422 7200 and reference case number K224101.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

