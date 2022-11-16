911 outage affecting Newman lake area

CenturyLink customers in the Newman Lake area may not be able to dial 911.

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) is advising Newman Lake residents of a possible CenturyLink/Lumen telephone outage.

According to SREC, CenturyLink customers in the Newman Lake area may not be able to dial 911. Anyone with an emergency in the area is being advised to call from another wireless or landline carrier.

CenturyLink/Lumen is working to resolve the issue, according to SREC. SREC also says they will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.