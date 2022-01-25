Washington ranked worst state for potholes

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve spent any time driving around Spokane or eastern Washington, you know that potholes are something of a way of life here.
Now, a new study finds that Washington state leads the nation when it comes to potholes.
The study by QuoteWizard, an insurance quote site, found that Google searches for potholes have increased 72% in the past month in Washington. The study also states that Washington has more people researching potholes than any other state.
So, Google searches may not be the most scientific way to rate the pothole problems, but it clearly shows that the issue is top of mind here in Washington.
Spokane’s pothole tracker shows the city has filled 326 potholes as of Jan. 20. That’s about 16 potholes filled per day.
How to report potholes in Spokane
People in the City of Spokane can report potholes online, via the city’s APP, or by phone.
Online
- Visit My Spokane 311’s website
- Click pothole complaint
- Add the pothole location
- Add additional details
- The severity of the pothole
- A photo of the pothole if you have it
- The last step is to add your contact info
MySpokane 311 App
- Download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store
- Click request
- Click popular service requests
- Click pothole complaint
- Select service
- Add the pothole location
- Add additional details
- A photo of the pothole if you have it
- The severity of the pothole
- Add your contact info
- The last step is to review your report and submit
Call 3-1-1
People can report potholes that need repair by calling the City's Pothole Hotline at 3-1-1. People calling from outside the City limits can call (509) 755-2489.
The city also has a pothole tracker where you can see the work that has been done so far this year.
How to report potholes in Spokane County
Spokane County has a form on its website where you can report potholes. The form asks for your information along with the pothole location.
