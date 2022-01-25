Washington ranked worst state for potholes

A new study finds that Washington state leads the nation when it comes to searching for pothole information.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve spent any time driving around Spokane or eastern Washington, you know that potholes are something of a way of life here.

Now, a new study finds that Washington state leads the nation when it comes to potholes.

The study by QuoteWizard, an insurance quote site, found that Google searches for potholes have increased 72% in the past month in Washington. The study also states that Washington has more people researching potholes than any other state.

So, Google searches may not be the most scientific way to rate the pothole problems, but it clearly shows that the issue is top of mind here in Washington.

Spokane’s pothole tracker shows the city has filled 326 potholes as of Jan. 20. That’s about 16 potholes filled per day.

How to report potholes in Spokane

People in the City of Spokane can report potholes online, via the city’s APP, or by phone.

Online

Visit My Spokane 311’s website

Click pothole complaint

Add the pothole location

Add additional details

The severity of the pothole

A photo of the pothole if you have it

The last step is to add your contact info

MySpokane 311 App

Download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

Click request

Click popular service requests

Click pothole complaint

Select service

Add the pothole location

Add additional details

A photo of the pothole if you have it

The severity of the pothole

Add your contact info

The last step is to review your report and submit

Call 3-1-1

People can report potholes that need repair by calling the City's Pothole Hotline at 3-1-1. People calling from outside the City limits can call (509) 755-2489.

The city also has a pothole tracker where you can see the work that has been done so far this year.

How to report potholes in Spokane County