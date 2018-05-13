A project that began in an Arlington garage is changing lives around the world.

Jen Owen and a close friend founded e-NABLE in 2014. The project share open-source designs for prosthetic hands and arms, so anyone with a 3-D printer can reproduce one.

Jen Owen's 3-D printer working on a finger.

“Traditional prosthetics run $3,000 to $10,000 for non-bionic limbs,” Owen said. “…these can be made for about $50.”

Many of the hands are made for children, who quickly outgrow more traditional prosthetics as they age.

“It’s just got a basic grip function,” said Owen, flexing a demo unit. “You can hold a water bottle, grab onto a bike handle so you have two full hands.”

The original design was created for a little boy in South Africa, Owen said. From there, they shared the design online, and the project took off. Now she documents progress on her website, Enabling the Future.

She loves seeing pictures and videos of children getting their first new hand.

“I cry every time,” she said. “It’s just this joy – not just the child that’s feeling it, but the joy on their parents’ faces.”

She’s also excited by the other impacts creating the devices have.

“At first, it was about getting devices onto people that needed them,” she said. “Now, there’s over 2,000 schools all over the world who are using e-NABLE in their classrooms as part of STEM based learning projects.”

“There’s people everywhere, all over the world in 100 countries making these,” she added. “So it’s a group effort.”

She hopes when students create these hands, they learn to do more good in the world.

“Giving someone a hand is amazing,” Owen said. “But giving someone a hand and watching them become designers, and think of ways they can help design for other people in need is even more amazing.”

For more information about getting involved with e-NABLE, click here.

