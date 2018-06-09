SEATTLE, Wash. — Walmart employees across the country received cash bonuses in their Sept. 6 paycheck as the company saw a successful quarter two performance.

Washington Walmart employees earned more than $3.13 million in cash bonuses. Walmart has seen the best performance in more than 10 years with an increase in comp sales and customer traffic.

“We are proud to be able to show our appreciation for our hard-working employees and the effort they put into making our stores successful each day,” said Travis Bailey, a Walmart regional general manager in Washington. “We’ve seen strong sales at our stores and this can be attributed to the stellar performance of our employees. I’d like to thank our Washington associates for making Walmart a great place to work and shop.”

In total, the company is giving more than $200 million in cash bonuses for more than 915,000 Walmart U.S. associates across the country.

In January, Walmart announced plans to increase starting wages for all hourly associates in the U.S. to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates.

