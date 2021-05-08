3 things to know Thursday

How Washington tracks the growing delta variant, Washington schools lay out regulations for the fall, and the USWNT won bronze in Tokyo early Thursday morning.

Washington state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. State health officials are concerned because they believe the increase is linked to the delta variant.

Over the past week, the cases of COVID-19 delta variants have doubled in the Spokane area, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. I was able to ask the department of health some questions about how they are able to differentiate between different variants. Read more

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Washington, prompting a new round of safety requirements in schools that include providing proof of vaccinations and masks requirements for all students and staff.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has issued new rules that align with Governor Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health guideline's that were announced in late July. Read more

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia on Thursday.

It was arguably the best the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden. Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick. Read more