SPOKANE, Wash. — If you think driving in Washington is rough, you may be right.

A recently released study from WalletHub named the Evergreen State the third worst U.S. state to drive in for 2020.

WalletHub looked at data ranging from average gas prices to share of rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality. The metrics used to compare all 50 U.S. states include cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Washington ranked No. 48 among U.S. states, with a score of 50.05 out of 100.

Iowa came in at at No. 1 on the list, making in the best U.S. state to drive in, according to the study. Colorado, California, Hawaii and Rhode Island rounded out the top five worst states to drive in.

The study also says Washington ranks among the top five states with the highest average gas prices.

Idaho fared much better at No. 17 on the overall list, with a No. 5 ranking for states with the lowest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion.

The U.S. has three of the world's 25 worst cities for traffic, and 18 of the worst 25 in North America, the study says.

The U.S. also ranks No. 17 of 141 when it comes to road quality around the world, according to the World Economics Forum.

