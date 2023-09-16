Washington State Patrol investigating serious injury crash north of Spokane

The northbound lane of State Route 395 is blocked while officials investigate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a one car rollover just a few miles north of Spokane that caused serious injury.

According to WSP, the crash happened on State Route 395 between West Half Moon Road and West Fender Road.

The northbound lane is partially blocked. Road officials are detouring cars around the crash while officials investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Traffic Alert; One vehicle serious injury collision NB lane of SR-395 near MP 173 blocked. Traffic being detoured via local roads by fire. Use alternate routes. Investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/ePxr7nN6iy — District 4 PIO Sergeant Greg Riddell (@wspd4pio) September 16, 2023

