Washington State Patrol investigating serious injury crash north of Spokane

The northbound lane of State Route 395 is blocked while officials investigate.
Credit: Washington State Patrol

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a one car rollover just a few miles north of Spokane that caused serious injury.

According to WSP, the crash happened on State Route 395 between West Half Moon Road and West Fender Road.

The northbound lane is partially blocked. Road officials are detouring cars around the crash while officials investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

   

