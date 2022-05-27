Washington State Patrol searching for woman after vehicle fire on westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Troopers are currently searching for a woman after she fled her burning vehicle on westbound I-90.
Troopers describe the woman as in her early to mid 20s and about 5'6'' with purple hair in a braid. She was wearing a red sweatshirt with white dots and purple leggings. Troopers also say she has a small terrier dog with her.
The situation began when a trooper pursued a woman driving erratically, apparently under the influence. After calling off the pursuit, the trooper noticed the woman's car starting to have mechanical problems as it started going westbound on I-90.
The car suddenly burst into flames and pulled over. The woman, with her dog, fled the vehicle and ran southbound on I-90. Troopers are still trying to locate her at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as they become available.