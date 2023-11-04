Washington State Patrol, SCSO searching for missing endangered teens

Myanna Lewis and Charlotte Gjurasic reportedly walked away from a treatment facility in Spokane Valley on April 7.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for two teenage girls who reportedly walked away from a treatment facility in Spokane Valley.

16-year-old Myanna Lewis, who lives in the Tacoma area, and 14-year-old Charlotte Gjurasic walked away from the Healing Lodge of Seven Nations in Spokane Valley on April 7. Staff told investigators they thought the girls were on the property but found out later the pair took off with their belongings.

Myanna is 5'2", weighs approximately 135 pounds, has brown eyes and brown/red hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing colorful Nike shoes, sweatpants and a t-shirt. Police say she also goes by Mya, Sky or Skyler.

Charlotte is 5'3", weighs approximately 111 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, plaid pajama pants and tennis shoes.

Both girls are not from the Spokane area and have a history of substance use, according to authorities. SCSO said the pair may be frequenting homeless encampments, shelters or other areas teenagers meet.

Anyone with information about Myanna or Charlotte is asked to contact the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at (509) 477-2240 or call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10048681 & #10048683.

You can also contact the WSP Missing Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678 and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).