Washington State Patrol: Drivers should expect more distracted driving patrols

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. WSP will up patrols for the offenses. Thirty percent of deadly crashes in the state are caused by distracted driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Thirty percent of deadly crashes in Washington state are caused by distracted driving, according to the latest data.

The Washington State Patrol said getting a ticket for these offenses or causing a crash due to distracted driving is easily avoidable.

Making a plan on where to store your cell phone out of your hands before you leave your home or office is the best way to ensure you don't use it while driving, according to WSP Trooper William Finn.

Distracted driving goes beyond cell phone usage.

Finn said eating, drinking, putting on makeup, grooming, talking to passengers, or using the radio, are also considered distracted driving.

WSP will increase distracted driving patrols during April to raise awareness for the nationwide campaign.

"Be a really good example to others in the vehicle," Finn said.

Setting a good example for teens and children in the car is especially important, according to the WSP.

Tips to eliminate distracted driving: