SPOKANE, Wash.—Washington State Patrol celebrates 97 years on Friday.

In 1921, the State Legislature authorized the appointment of a highway police with the power of peace officers.

The first Washington State Patrol Officers sworn in were Harold Lakeburg, Harry Harkins, Hentry Shunk, William Clark, Eugene Russell, and George Potter.

Today, there are over 2,000 Washington State Patrol Officers.

97 years ago today, the State Legislature authorized the appointment of a highway police with the power of peace officers. Today we are an agency of 2,000+ still dedicated to providing the best in public safety services. It's been an honor serving you all these years, Washington. pic.twitter.com/I2YSfgNw4A — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 8, 2018

© 2018 KREM