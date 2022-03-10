Washington state enhanced driver's license fees increase Oct. 1

The increased fees will help fund Washington state's nearly $17 billion transportation package "Move Ahead Washington" which was signed into law earlier this year.

SEATTLE — The fee for an enhanced driver's license or ID will increase Saturday, Oct. 1 to help fund the state's nearly $17 billion transportation package "Move Ahead Washington" which was signed into law earlier this year.

Here's what you need to know about the increased fees.

Washington state enhanced licenses and IDs will cost $3 more per year, meaning a six-year license/ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year will cost $24 more, according to the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL). In total, a six-year fee will be $42 and an eight-year fee will be $56. The fee increase also applies to renewals.

The DOL is also reminding residents that the enhanced license/ID is needed to fly beginning May 3, 2023, to comply with REAL ID.

Two other fees are set to increase Saturday.

The driver abstract fee, which is a summary of a person's driving record, will increase from $13 to $15, and then again to $17 on July 1, 2029. The summary is often used by many organizations including prospective employers, insurance carriers and volunteer organizations.

The driver's license photo and update-only fee will increase from $10 to $20. The fee covers a replacement license or ID to update or correct information on the card.

Move Ahead Washington also increased the fees for license plates in the state, which went into effect in July.

Move Ahead Washington invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in major projects throughout the state.