PHOENIX — Ahead of the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona the Washington State University football team spent some time with local kids battling a difficult disease.

The team played arcade games and bowled at Main Event Entertainment in Tempe with children from the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Arizona.

This is the third year the Muscular Dystrophy Association has partnered with the Cheez-It Bowl.

MDA is a nonprofit that supports families, promotes education and research to find a cure for muscular dystrophy. The organization also provides opportunities for the kids to have fun and just be kids.

“They get the opportunity to engage with college athletes who use their muscles. This shows them that there’s strength out there, there are people out there that are willing to help them get through life,” MDA Arizona Executive Director Sarah Levin said.

The players were greeted with cheers from the children and their families.

“It’s pretty cool they are really nice. It makes me feel grateful that they are taking time out of their lives to play with us,” Mackenzie Hurt said.

And it meant just as much to the players as it did to the kids.

“We’re just blessed to be out here helping the kids. We’re given a huge platform to work in the community,” Offensive lineman Liam Ryan said.

