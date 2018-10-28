PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Cougars were ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday.

It was a big win for the Cougars against Stanford Saturday night, moving the Cougars up four spots into the top 10. WSU took home a win with the score of 41 to 38.

Alabama and Clemson are sitting at No.1 and 2. The Cougars are sitting between No. 9 University of Central Florida adn No. 11 University of Kentucky.

The Cougars will be playing the California Golden Bears for their next game on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:45 p.m.

