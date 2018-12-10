SPOKANE, Wash. — Two crews from the Washington Conservation Corps embarked on a 45-day assignment in South Carolina Friday to assist community relief efforts after Hurricane Florence made landfall in Sept.

The Washington Department of Ecology sent two groups of six to lead teams in helping strip storm-damaged homes down to the studs to keep dangerous mold from growing in walls, ceilings and floorboards. The crews will also manage volunteers and food donations, as well as support call centers.

The Department of Ecology sent one crew from Mt. Vernon and the other from Port Angeles. The WCC is an AmeriCops program with 300 members and experienced staff statewide, who restore critical habitats, build trails and respond to local disasters.

Recovery efforts began after the storm dumped heavy rainfall in South Carolina, causing severe flooding and damage. A presidential disaster declaration authorized federal assistance for eight of the state’s counties, which may expand in scope.

The Department of Ecology may send more crews in the future, but instead of South Carolina, they would assist in community relief after Hurricane Michael hit Florida Wednesday, according to Department of Ecology Communication Manager Curt Hart.

