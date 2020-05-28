SPOKANE, Wash. — Idaho will enter into Stage 3 of its reopening plan on Saturday, May 30, Gov. Brad Little said during a press conference on Thursday.

It appears that Spokane residents can visit Idaho for outdoor recreation and other activities during Stage 3, according to rules outlined by the state.

Under Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan, people visiting Idaho from another country or an area with substantial community spread or higher case rates were encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The rule did not apply to people traveling to Idaho to perform an essential service or people who live in one state and travel to another for essential services.

Only out-of-state travelers from areas of high spread should quarantine for 14 days after entering Idaho during Stage 3. Non-essential travel can also resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission, Gov. Little said on Thursday.

Idaho's 30 state parks are also reopening for camping with COVID-19 precautions on Saturday after months long closures.

Under Stage 3, which is set to run through June 12, public and private gatherings of 10 to 50 people are allowed. More guidance on gatherings is available on the state's website.

Bars and movie theaters can also reopen in Stage 3 if they demonstrate the ability to meet certain protocols.

Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach are also opening on Saturday, May 30, during Stage 3 of reopening.

Nightclubs will remain closed during Stage 3, but should begin developing plans to operate with diminished standing room occupancy for Stage 4 reopening.

During Stage 4, which is set to begin on June 13, visits to senior living facilities and jails can resume.

Gatherings of more than 50 people can occur during Stage 4, along with the operation of nightclubs. Large venues, including sporting venues, can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

