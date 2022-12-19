Average cost of rent down 3% since June in Washington, report finds

After two years of steady increases, the rental market is now seeing a drop in rental prices.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The average cost of rent in Washington state has dropped 3% since June, a new report from QuoteWizard found. However, the average cost is still up from 2020.

Since 2020, the average cost of rent has risen 23% in Washington. According to QuoteWizard, however, the average cost of rent has decreased 3% since June 2022.

The average cost of a 1-bedroom apartment in Washington state is now $1,323.

On top of rental prices dropping, rental insurance rates in Spokane and Washington state are below the nationwide average of $219 a year.

Washington's average rental insurance yearly premium is $179, with its monthly premium costing $15.

Rental insurance is determined by:

Your insurance claims history and credit score

Your local environmental risks and crime stats

Your deductible and coverage level

Ways to save on renters insurance:

Look around for deals

Bundle your renters and auto policies

Increase your deductible

