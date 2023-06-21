Washington pools, beaches deal with another lifeguard shortage this summer

Mount Rainier Pool in Des Moines reports about 70% of lifeguard staffing is filled going into the summer season. Some swimming hot spots in Seattle remain closed.

DES MOINES, Wash. — The summer season officially kicked off on Wednesday.

While swimming in one of western Washington's many lakes, beach parks, and pools, is popular - some places may be closed or have reduced hours or capacity due to a lifeguard shortage.

Because of the shortage, three beach parks in Seattle remain closed. This includes Magnuson Park Beach, Seward Park Beach and East Green Lake Beach.

It's a "drought" that has been happening nationwide for at least 10 years, according to Jared Wold, the aquatics coordinator for Mount Rainier Pool in Des Moines.

Wold said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem when many pools or swim areas were closed, and returning slowly with limited hours and programming.

Currently, Mount Rainier Pool is operating with about 70% lifeguard staff.

Recruiting at the high school level has led to most of Mount Rainier Pool's success in keeping its staffing numbers on an upward trend. Because Des Moines is a smaller community, Wold said it is tough to recruit and hire.

At Mount Rainier Pool (MRP) - the minimum age requirement in addition to proper training and certification - is 15. Other pools or recreation centers for beach parks may have different age requirements.

Overall, Wold said more "water education" or "water competency" at the high school level would be beneficial to all places in need of lifeguards but he understands the costs that may incur for a school district.

If you are hesitant to further look into lifeguarding, Wold encourages you to call MRP or the nearest pool or parks system to learn more.

"Especially in the climate we’re in right now with lifeguarding – you would have such a huge advantage showing up just having some sort of swimming background," Wold said. "If it’s something you’re interested in that you want to work at - a lot of places are very eager to help those people become stronger swimmers and bring them into the workplace with that kind of drive.”

Starting young

One of Mount Rainier Pool's lifeguards has been on a swim team or a swim club since she was six years old.

Celina Lam, 19, started lifeguarding at MRP when she was 15.

“I thought it would be a good way to give back to the community that I’ve always grown up in," Lam said. "I just thought swimming was super important and having everyone be safe while swimming was a great idea.”

Lam is currently attending the University of Washington. With her interest in entering the healthcare field, Lam views her role as a first responder at the water as a great first step in her career.

While MRP has some long-time competitive swimmers on its lifeguard staff - there are others who just entered the field.

Jermaine Kihuhua, 20, learned how to swim just about five years ago, and just recently became a certified lifeguard.

"People like me are examples that it’s almost never too late to do something," Kihuhua said. "Everybody should try and take the chance to protect themselves in the water.”

Building a culture where lifeguards trust one another is important to the staff, according to Lam.

"I know that a lot of our guards are more confident in their skills so I think that’s a great environment to be in as well," Lam said.

When it comes to the shortage, Lam said she was surprised when seeing the trend continue since she has always been involved in swimming and now lifeguarding.

Kihuhua said he is not as surprised.

"It is a job that you definitely need to be fast-acting in serious situations." Kihuhua said. "I can see a lot of people probably shy away from that just because of the nature of it that once things get tough – people do tend to freeze up.”

Lam and Kihuhua said with regular first aid practice and swimming training - MRP lifeguards are ready to respond. The main goal is for swimmers to follow the rules of the water and avoid any dangerous situations.

To view lifeguard position openings and requirements at MRP, click here.

For more information about being hired as a lifeguard in the Seattle Parks and Recreation system - click here.